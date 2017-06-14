Acharya Arranges Seats in Educational Institutions for Nagaland Students

With the initiative of Nagaland Governor P B Acharya, the Manipal University at Manipal in Karnataka and the DG Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai under Mumbai University have announced seats in their esteemed institutions so as to provide opportunities to the students from the state.

In a release issued by the PRO of Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Tuesday said the SNDT University in Mumbai and Alva Education Foundation, Mangalore have also agreed to provide opportunities to the students of the State and will announce their programmes soon. NITTE Medical Science University of Mangalore has also agreed to enter into Public Private Partnership (PPP) for setting up of a medical college in strategic boarder area of the State. The DG Ruparel College of arts, science and commerce has informed that the college will provide admission to four male students from Nagaland for the promotion of national integrity and culture enrichment. The college has arranged for a sponsor for the tuition fees of the students and will also provide accommodation in the boy’s hostel of the college free of cost.

However, the boarding expenses as well as other expenses shall have to be borne by the students. The college will be offering the following papers or courses to the students. B. Sc in computer science, M Sc in computer science. B Sc and M.SC in information technology, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), M Com (Advance Accountancy), B Com Div III & Div IV Unaided and M Sc in Analytical Chemistry.

Interested students may choose any of the subjects offered by the college. The recommended students will be admitted to the college on merit basis subject to the fulfillment of the admission criteria specified by the University of Mumbai. Manipal University, Manipal, Karnataka has also announced seats where fifty per cent of the total course fee will be borne by the University which will be a part of the scholarship to the students.

The University will be offering two seats in each of the following courses to the students form Nagaland, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, B Sc (Medical Imaging Technology), B SC (Health Information Management), B Sc (Medical Laboratory Technology), B Sc (Exercise and Sport Science, BA (Humanities) and MA (Geopolitics and International Relations). Interested students may submit an application stating the course he/she wants to apply for along with a copy of their mark sheets and Indigenous Inhabitant of Nagaland Certificate to Raj Bhavan Kohima on or before June 20, 2017.

Students should have secured 50 per cent or above marks in their final exams to apply for these scholarships. The Governor has constituted a committee to select the students based on merit. The application may be mailed to secy.rajbhavannagaland@gmail.com., the release said.

-UNI