Achieve PM’s Dream of a New India: Vardhan

By Pradeep Kumar

Union Science & Technology Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Monday exhorted Arunachal Pradesh people to toe Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Sankalp se Siddhi vision with renewed zeal for a New India by 2022.

Launching Naya Bharat Manthan-Sankalp se Siddh, part of nationwide campaign to commemorate 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement at Banquet Hall in Itanagar, he said pursuing the vision with true spirit alone could make the dream a reality.

Recalling supreme sacrifices of martyrs of freedom struggle, Vardhan said that only remembering their contributions would not be enough, but the same spirit should be carried forward to free India from corruption, poverty and caste system.

Mentioning that PM is committed to all-round development of NE states, he said that after Modi took over as PM, he has committed himself to bring all NE states, especially Arunachal at par with other states, which was neglected during Congress regime.

“We need to uphold spirit of nationalism and work together to build a better India, where every citizen could have a prosperous and dignified life so as to fulfill the dream of our founding fathers and the freedom fighters’ sacrifices do not go in vain. That will be the true tribute to our martyrs,” he added.

Seeking support of the masses, Vardhan said that it is duty of every citizen to share the burden with PM Modi to accomplish the goal to make India a better place to live in and asked all to pledge to make the country clean and free from corruption.

Pointing out that it was second visit of the minister to the state within a short span, UD & Land Management Minister Nabam Rebia said that such concern of Union Govt, especially his was never seen during Congress regime. This is the difference between Congress and BJP, he noted.

Remembering the freedom fighters, Rebia said that we need to fight for poverty elevation, corruption and lauded various schemes launched by PM Modi for better development of the country.

“We have been adopting many GoI policies though we joined the BJP Govt lately,” PWD & UD Parliamentary Secretary-cum-Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso said and conveyed his commitment for effective implementation of GoI projects to benefit the masses.

Highlighting objectives of the campaign, BJP general secretary Dominic Tadar earlier said that the initiatives is part of PM vision to give tribute to freedom fighters of Quit India Movement and to apply the same spirit to free India from corruption and others.

BJP vice president Kenyir Ringu, Itanagar BJP City president Tarh Soping, among others, addressed the gathering including Power Minister Tamio Taga, lawmakers Pani Taram, Tapuk Taku, Karya Bagang, Kaling Moyong, Laisam Simai, Tage Taki, Mama Natung, Nyamar Karbak, IMC chief councillor Kipa Kaku, councilors, senior party members, district morcha heads and party leaders from all over the state.