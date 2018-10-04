Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Acid Can Falls on 6 people at Delhi Metro Station, One Dead

Acid Can Falls on 6 people at Delhi Metro Station, One Dead
October 04
10:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

One person died on Thursday after suffering severe injuries following an accident related to acid near Shiv Vihar Metro station in Loni area of the national capital. At least six persons were injured on October 3 after a can containing acid fell on them on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Loni resident Amit. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to GTB Nagar Hospital.

Reportedly, the Shiv Vihar Metro station on Pink Line is currently under-construction. The incident happened when an acid can fell on two bike-borne persons along with four others.

As per the latest reports, the police have registered a case in connection with the matter.

The 17.8-km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Pink Line was scheduled to open in August however, it was postponed to mid-September. Meanwhile, the section of Delhi Metro has not been made operational for the general public yet as the trial runs on the corridor are yet to be completed. The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor would provide connectivity to northeast areas of the city such as Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and Johri Enclave.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.