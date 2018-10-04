Acid Can Falls on 6 people at Delhi Metro Station, One Dead

One person died on Thursday after suffering severe injuries following an accident related to acid near Shiv Vihar Metro station in Loni area of the national capital. At least six persons were injured on October 3 after a can containing acid fell on them on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Loni resident Amit. Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to GTB Nagar Hospital.

Reportedly, the Shiv Vihar Metro station on Pink Line is currently under-construction. The incident happened when an acid can fell on two bike-borne persons along with four others.

As per the latest reports, the police have registered a case in connection with the matter.

The 17.8-km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Pink Line was scheduled to open in August however, it was postponed to mid-September. Meanwhile, the section of Delhi Metro has not been made operational for the general public yet as the trial runs on the corridor are yet to be completed. The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor would provide connectivity to northeast areas of the city such as Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and Johri Enclave.