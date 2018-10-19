Acid Poured Over Girl in Assam for Rejecting Love Proposal

NET Bureau

Barely a 10-days after a girl in Assam’s Lakhimpur district was attacked with acid for allegedly rejecting a marriage proposal, a 19-year-old girl in Sarishabari village in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday night became an acid attack victim when a boy splashed the liquid on her face for allegedly rejecting his love proposal. The girl was on her way back home after enjoying the Maha Asthami celebrations with her friends and family.

Sources informed that the victim’s mother and brother, who were accompanying her, also sustained injuries as the perpetrator threw the acid bottle towards them and fled away.

A manhunt was soon launched after the incident and the accused has been identified as one Sanjay Sarkar.

News18 quoting Nagaon SP Shankar Brata Raimedhi reported, “The accused has been identified as Sanjay Sarkar from the neighbouring village. A case has been registered against the boy who is currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched, and the investigation is on.”

Interacting with News18 the victim said that the boy had been pestering her even though she turned down his love proposal.

“It was around 2:30 am when I had returned from the puja pandal. He must have been hiding somewhere near the well when I went to the toilet. I never liked him, and I had rejected his proposal,” the victim narrated.

The girl, who suffered serious burn injuries on the face and body, is currently undergoing treatment at the Nagaon Civil Hospital.



The victim’s brother said that the accused must have held a ‘grudge’ against the girl for refusing to accept his love. He added that the rejection was compounded by public shaming when elderly villagers were informed about his amorous overtures.

“He was pursuing her, but she never showed any interest. I had even warned him to stop following her. The villagers too called for a public hearing and sent him off. Maybe, he bore a grudge ever since,” he said.

Nagaon police are still trying to ascertain the corrosive substance used in the attack.



Earlier, police had arrested two persons involved in the horrific acid attack in Lakhimpur on October 8. The duo had attacked a girl with acid for rejecting a marriage proposal. The victim is still undergoing treatment following the dreadful attack that left her with burn injuries on the left side of her face, chest and right arm.

SOURCE: News 18