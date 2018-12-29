Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 29 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Civil Service Examination (ACS) Topper Maria Tanim In Kidnapping Case

December 29
11:27 2018
NET Bureau

ACS topper Maria Tanim is in the middle of a tug-of-war kind of dilemma as both her husband and her father filed a police case against each other seeking her custody.

On  Thursday, Maria and her father had gone to the Joint Director Health for a customary medical test before she joining the civil service wherein AIUDF MLA, Aziz Khan and his brother Azad Khan manhandled Maria and tried to Kidnap her.

According to police reports, Maria Tanim’s father, retired BDO Kutubuddin Barbhuyan slapped police case at Latasil police station against her husband Azad Khan and his elder brother Abdul Aziz Khan for allegedly trying to kidnap her who demanded dowry.

On the other hand, AIUDF MLA’s brother Azad Khan also slapped a counter case against Barbhuyan of forcible custody of his wife by his in-laws.

Maria was married to Khan in 2012 and as per Khan’s FIR, both of them lived in Guwahati. But in 2017, Maria’s mother took Maria to their place in Lala for a few days and allegedly forcefully stopped her from returning to her matrimonial home.

Source: GPlus

