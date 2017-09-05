Act East Policy Has No Perceptible Impact in Northeast: W Synrem

India’s Act East policy has not had any perceptible impact in the North Eastern region even as South East Asia has emerged as the largest trading partner of India by trade volume as it is mainly sea-borne, North Eastern Council economic adviser W Synrem said in Shillong on Tuesday.

“India’s Act East Policy has not so far had any perceptible impact on this border region,” Synrem said while addressing at the conference on energising North East.

He said under Act East Policy the North East region is receiving priority of the government as the region is an alternate link in development of economic relations with neighbouring countries. He said this (South East Asia) trade has, however, had no impact on the country’s North East because the trade is mainly sea-borne.

The NEC economic adviser highlighted the possibility of cross-border energy trading among countries in the East and South East Asia which could open up new vistas of cooperation through the country’s North East. “Cross border energy trade act as a single most effective confidence building measure through participation of multiple stakeholders and promote market integration,” Synrem said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Tripura) general manager Sougata Sen said, “India’s growth cannot be thought in isolation without the development of North East region because of its strategic position with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Nepal and Myanmar.”

The Central Electric Authority in its July report this year, has indicated that the hydro electric generating capacity of the region is 63,257 MW of which only 2000 MW (approximately 3 per cent) has been tapped till date. The CEA also said that the installed capacity is 4804.24 MW comprising of thermal (2474 MW), hydro (1997 MW) and renewable resources (333.14 MW).

The North Eastern Regional Power Committee in its report for October last year, said the power requirement for the region was 2553 MW and availability was 2525 MW resulting in a shortfall of only 1.1 per cent (28 MW).

Meanwhile, the NEC adviser also informed that the region has a reserve of 151.68 billion cubic feet of natural gas capable of generating 7500 MW for 10 years and a coal reserve of 864.78 million tonnes of coal (against 186 billion tonnes of reserves in the country) capable of generating 240 MW every day for 100 years.

-PTI