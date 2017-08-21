Act East Policy Will Benefit Manipur: Nirmala

Manipur will be the gateway for the entire South-East Asia and for catalyzing Act East policy, construction work of Asian trilateral highway will start shortly, this was informed by Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for commerce and industries Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking at a one-day lecture on New India Manthan- Sankalp Se Siddhi at Imphal, she said, “Manipur will have a lot more to benefit from the country’s Act East Policy, as the trilateral highway will connect Manipur’s border town of Moreh with Mae Sot of Thailand via Myanmar.”

She further said that her ministry has launched Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) for exporting industrial goods outside the country and a sum of Rs. 9 crore will given for infrastructure development at Imphal airport under this scheme, “The first step taken by the NDA government is the establishment of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to monitor the practice of corruption in the country. NDA government is an anti-corruption government and cannot be tainted by money. There is not a single whisper of corruption in the last three years.”

She also stated that one of the priority areas of the Narendra Modi led Union government is to connect every village by train to their respective district headquarters.