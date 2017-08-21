Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Act East Policy Will Benefit Manipur: Nirmala

Act East Policy Will Benefit Manipur: Nirmala
August 21
16:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Manipur will be the gateway for the entire South-East Asia and for catalyzing Act East policy, construction work of Asian trilateral highway will start shortly, this was informed by Union minister of state (Independent Charge) for commerce and industries Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking at a one-day lecture on New India Manthan- Sankalp Se Siddhi at Imphal, she said, “Manipur will have a lot more to benefit from the country’s Act East Policy, as the trilateral highway will connect Manipur’s border town of Moreh with Mae Sot of Thailand via Myanmar.”

She further said that her ministry has launched Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) for exporting industrial goods outside the country and a sum of Rs. 9 crore will given for infrastructure development at Imphal airport under this scheme, “The first step taken by the NDA government is the establishment of Special Investigation Team (SIT) to monitor the practice of corruption in the country. NDA government is an anti-corruption government and cannot be tainted by money. There is not a single whisper of corruption in the last three years.”

She also stated that one of the priority areas of the Narendra Modi led Union government is to connect every village by train to their respective district headquarters.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.