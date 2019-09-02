Activist Temsutula Imsong receives Devi Award for Dynamism & Excellence

NET Bureau

A social activist from Nagaland, Temsutula Imsong was among the recipients of the Devi Awards 2019 during the 17th edition of the awards which was held in Kolkata on August 31 evening.

Temsutula Imsong, the co-founder of the Sakaar Sewa Samiti, made Varanasi her base for a mission to clean India in 2013. Starting off with Prabhu Ghat, the filthiest of the 84 ghats in Varanasi, the 36-year-old activist got a big boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in 2014.

Imsong and her team not only turned the ghat into a pristine one but also made it a platform for constructive debate and discussion. Creating awareness about health and sanitation and mobilising community members, Imsong is now working on home-composting initiatives.

“It was indeed heartening to be at the Devi Awards. Thank you feels too less to convey my gratitude and the responsibility that I feel upon receiving it. This is a recognition for every person who is devoting himself or herself for the cause of #SwachhBharat,” Imsong tweeted after receiving the awards.

The Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday took to Twitter and congratulated her saying: “…Nagaland is proud of you.”

The 17th edition of the Devi Awards was presented by Union Minister of Textiles and Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani.

Source: The Morung Express