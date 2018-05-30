Activists Reiterate Call for Repeal of AFSPA from Manipur

Civil society organizations and activists have called for a concerted and renewed campaign for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 from Manipur.

This collective view was presented in a “One-day Discussion on Peoples’ Movement Against Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)” held at Manipur Press Club on Tuesday. The occasion was organized by Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL).

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Karam, President of United Committee, Manipur (UCM) recalled that in 2004, one Thangjam Manorama was killed by security forces personnel in Imphal East district. The people rose up in protest against the killing, and the subsequent demand for the repeal of AFSPA from the State, he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, Babloo Loitongbam, Executive Director of Human Rights Alert (HRA) expressed the need to be vigilant with the ongoing CBI investigation on the case of Extra Judicial Execution Victims’ Families Association, Manipur (EEVFAM).

Khangembam Anandi, Advisor of AMKIL highlighted on the role of women against AFSPA in Manipur since 1974.

Sinam Prakash, General Secretary, NESO called for a determined movement to fight against the “law-less law”. He questioned the “vested interests” behind AFSPA. The NESO leader then asserted that the student community would continue to support the people’s movement against AFSPA.

Bimol, President Mapi Council, called for mobilization of civil society in the whole Northeast region for the repeal of AFSPA. Bimol also said that the struggle of FIDAM and EEVFAM needs to be supported by all. Bimol however observed that, in the last few years the situation has improved a bit in this regard, “but we are still far from achieving solution”.

