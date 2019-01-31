Actor Karanvir Bohra Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Help While Detained At Moscow Airport

NET Bureau

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was temporarily detained at the Moscow airport for travelling with a damaged passport, thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the officials who helped him get a temporary passport and visa on short notice.

The Bigg Boss 12 alumnus on Thursday tweeted that “Indians travelling abroad are in safe hands.” He wrote: “I have no words to thank the Indian Embassy in Moscow for helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa. Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad… Thanks to Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy for their help.”

Souece: NDTV