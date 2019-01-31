Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 31 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Actor Karanvir Bohra Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Help While Detained At Moscow Airport

Actor Karanvir Bohra Thanks Sushma Swaraj For Help While Detained At Moscow Airport
January 31
13:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Actor Karanvir Bohra, who was temporarily detained at the Moscow airport for travelling with a damaged passport, thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the officials who helped him get a temporary passport and visa on short notice.

The Bigg Boss 12 alumnus on Thursday tweeted that “Indians travelling abroad are in safe hands.” He wrote: “I have no words to thank the Indian Embassy in Moscow for helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa. Celebrity or no celebrity, I know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad… Thanks to Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy for their help.”

 

Souece: NDTV

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.