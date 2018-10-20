Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 20 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Actor Who Played Ravana Killed in Amritsar Train Tragedy

Actor Who Played Ravana Killed in Amritsar Train Tragedy
October 20
11:20 2018
NET Bureau

Dalbir Singh, the person who portrayed Ravana’s character in the Amritsar Ramleela, was among the over 60 people killed after a train ran over them during Dussehra celebrations on Friday evening.

Singh’s mother said, “I appeal to the government to provide job to my daughter-in-law. She also has an eight-month-old baby.”

It may be mentioned here that for over 20 years, people from adjoining villages would gather at the vacant plot at Joda Phatak, barely 50 metres from railway tracks, to witness the burning of Ravana effigy as part of Dussehra celebrations.

Fifty-year-old Jaswant said that the Ravana effigy is burnt at this plot, while the Ramlila event was organised at a good distance from the railway tracks.

Jawant claimed that people did not hear the horn of the train coming from Jalandhar as there was noise due to the bursting of firecrackers.

Before the train going to Amritsar from Jalandhar that mowed down the revellers, two trains passed through the tracks, but they slowed down their speed, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Railway Police on Saturday questioned the driver of the train that mowed over 60 people while they were watching the burning of a Ravana effigy from a railway track.

Punjab Police officials said that the DMU (diesel multiple unit) driver had been detained at the Ludhiana railway station and was being questioned regarding the incident that took place on Friday night at the Jora Phatak near Dhobi Ghat within Amritsar city.

Sources said that the driver claimed that he was given a green signal and all clear and had no idea that hundreds of people were standing on the tracks when the train crossed the area.

No action has so far been initiated against the organisers, who are leaders of the ruling Congress in Punjab, of the Dusshera event. Police sources said that the organisers had gone underground.

Railway officials were also gathering information from the railway linemen posted along the tracks near the Jora Phatak area who failed to inform the DMU driver regarding the presence of over 700 people on the railway tracks who were watching the burning of the Ravan and other effigies during Dussehra celebrations.

As the Ravan and other effigies went up in flames with the deafening noise of bursting firecrackers, the people standing on the live railway tracks did not realise that a speeding train was approaching.

Nearly 150 people, most of who were watching the burning of effigies or were recording the event on their mobile phones, were mowed down by the train.

SOURCE: Agencies & New Indian Express

Amritsar train accidentamritsartrain tragedydussehraDussehra tragedy in Amritsar
