Tue, 24 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Actors Are Scared to Speak on Political Matters: Naseeruddin Shah

Actors Are Scared to Speak on Political Matters: Naseeruddin Shah
December 24
14:10 2019
NET Bureau

At a recent event in Mumbai, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah spoke about Bollywood actors not being active when it comes to political opinions. “There are very few actors in the Bollywood industry who actually speak up on political matters. Those whose voices actually matter refrain from speaking anything. They are scared of losing many things and thus they don’t speak up. However, there are actors who are actually raising their voices and I feel that the fear of facing a backlash will gradually fizzle out,” he said.

He also said that an actor’s political philosophy can be recognised by the films he chooses.

“If you believe in something, you must make a film on it. People should observe whatever is happening around them. Sometimes, if an actor has to play the character of a slum-dweller he would observe the slum from his air-conditioned car rather than going and actually staying there. If you haven’t closely seen how the people there live, haven’t understood their pain, then you haven’t learnt anything. Thus, there is nothing called a perfect actor. Their work never ends. Those who see the profession as their passion never tire of it,” Naseeruddin Shah said.

Source: The Quint

