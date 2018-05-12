Additional Chief Secretary to Probe Quality of Bullet Proof Vest Worn by Bhaskar Kalita

Assam Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna will inquire into the quality and effectiveness of the bullet proof vests worn by slain sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita during the encounter with ULFA(I) militants in Tinsukia district in the state, official sources said.

A notification to this effect was issued on Thursday and the inquiry report, including recommendations would be submitted within 15 days from the date of issue of the notification, an official release said.

Kalita, who was the officer-in-charge of Bordumsa police station was leading an operation against some cadres of the ULFA(I) on May 4 when he was killed though he was wearing a bullet proof vest.

His wife, family members and the media had questioned the effectiveness of the bullet proof vest following which the state government constituted the one man inquiry committee headed by Krishna.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had assured an inquiry would be conducted into the killing of the police officer in the encounter with militants and to ascertain the quality of bullet proof jacket worn by him.

-PTI