Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 12 May 2018

Northeast Today

Additional Chief Secretary to Probe Quality of Bullet Proof Vest Worn by Bhaskar Kalita

Additional Chief Secretary to Probe Quality of Bullet Proof Vest Worn by Bhaskar Kalita
May 12
14:15 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Additional Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna will inquire into the quality and effectiveness of the bullet proof vests worn by slain sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita during the encounter with ULFA(I) militants in Tinsukia district in the state, official sources said.

A notification to this effect was issued on Thursday and the inquiry report, including recommendations would be submitted within 15 days from the date of issue of the notification, an official release said.

Kalita, who was the officer-in-charge of Bordumsa police station was leading an operation against some cadres of the ULFA(I) on May 4 when he was killed though he was wearing a bullet proof vest.

His wife, family members and the media had questioned the effectiveness of the bullet proof vest following which the state government constituted the one man inquiry committee headed by Krishna.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had assured an inquiry would be conducted into the killing of the police officer in the encounter with militants and to ascertain the quality of bullet proof jacket worn by him.

-PTI

Tags
Bhaskar Kalita
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.