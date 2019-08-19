Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 19 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Adi communities residing in Longding District celebrates Pre-Solung

Adi communities residing in Longding District celebrates Pre-Solung
August 19
11:54 2019
|Maksam Tayeng|

The Adis of Longding District comprising of Wakka, Pongchao and Longding District HQ working in various Departments has celebrated Pre-Solung 2019 at the official residence of Dy.S.P. Tadong Mingki on Saturday with great pomp & gaiety.

The celebration committee led by President, Lutni Perme and Secretary, Er. Oling Taloh EE PHED Longding with its member invited Tanpo Wangnow, local MLA Longding and Pankhu Wangsu, a prominent public leader to grace the occasion as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively, informed, informed Obang Taki of SIB from Longding. The Pre-Solung celebration was marked by performing traditional rituals like ‘Taku Taabat’ by Chief Guest Wangnow and then traditional Ponung rituals held led by Alokong Minnoh, Priest (Ponung Mirii) of Ponung party of Komkar village under the of Upper Siang District followed by present day modern entertainment programme (luman ponung). The priest chanted the origin of Solung and its importance to the Adi community which have been celebrating this Solung festival since time immemorial.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest, Longding MLA, Wangnow appreciated  the Adi community residing in Longding District for their  braveness to organize and celebrated the Solung festival despite having little  numbers of Adi people in such a far flung  place from Adi area. He strongly encouraged the Adi people to continuously celebrate the Solung festival in any corner of the state so that the name and fame of Adis can fly high. He appealed to remain united, cooperated and to maintain cordial relationship amongst Adi and other tribes. At the last he requested to preserve own traditional culture and system of observing and celebration of own festival by citing example of “loss of culture is loss of identity”.

On the part of Solung Committee Longding District, President, Lutni Perme and Secretary, Er. Oling Taloh also deeply appreciated the encouragement given by Longding MLA and both urged all fellow Adis residing in those far flung areas serving the state government in various departments to stay united and celebrate together in such major festival of the community.

Tags
Adi communitiesPre-Solung
