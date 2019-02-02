AdiSU Conducts Health and Educational Camp at Remote Peki Modi Village

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Reaching out to the one of the remotest village of Adi inhabited areas, the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) conducted a free Health cum educational camp at Peki Modi, a 8-9 hours foot march from Mariyang under Upper Siang District from 29th to 31st January 2019.

Informing about the programme conducted by AdiSU, Nang Gao, President and Kanggo Lego, Secretary Health & Hyegine cum Social Service (Chairman of the programme) said that, the Peki Modi village was chosen under their list of social works as this village being the one of the remotest and neglected village till date where there has no proper road (only foot track), no electricity and no the basic needs including no teacher willing to join in the village’s primary school. “On reaching Peki Modi village, we first conducted a social service to clean the village under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and then conducted the free health camp where total of 22 invidividuals from the village were distributed basic medicines under the leadership of Dr. Newton Ratan who was requisited from DMO Yingkiyong for the purpose. The village primary school is also remaining defunct since 3 years as there is no teacher to join there despite their posting out there”, added Nang Gao.

While returning back from Peki Modi, the team AdiSU also paid a visit to the Govt. Secondary School, Rabuk (Damro) which is suffering from shortages of Maths and science teachers beside lack of laboratory. This school is said to be the one of the oldest school of Arunachal Pradesh whose first teacher was late Dr. Daying Ering, who is regarded as the father of modern Arunachal, added Nang Gao and Kanggo Lego.

The AdiSU has appealed the state government to look into immediate functionalizing of Peki Modi Primary School and posting of both Maths and Science teacher in GSS Rabuk. With the defunct of Peki Modi Primary School, students of those thinly populated village (only 13 houses) are compelled to come down to Milang and Mariyang to study.