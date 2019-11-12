Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Admin issues travel advisory

Admin issues travel advisory
November 12
23:28 2019
NET Bureau

In view of the upcoming visit of the Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for inauguration of Sisseri River Bridge on Nov-15 next, a coordination meeting with SP, BRO and Army was held under the chairmanship the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh today at the office conference hall.

After threadbare discussion with the SP and representative of Army and Project Brahmank of BRO, the DC Singh has issued ‘Travel Advisory’ directing that Pasighat to Roing route through Sisseri would be closed down from 700 hrs to 1500 hrs on 15/11/2019. All vehicular
movement (except medical ambulance) would be strictly prohibited on this route and advised the commuters to take alternate route to avoid inconvenience.

arunachal pradesh Sisseri River Bridge Travel Advisory
