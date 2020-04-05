Admin opens Relief Camp for stranded labourers

NET News Desk

East Siang District Administration has converted Siskshak Sadan in to “Relief Camp” ensuring that all eleven migrant/stranded labourers have food and shelter. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh along with DDMO and other officers while inspecting the preparedness before shifting the labourers instructed the entrusted relief officer that the migrant workers and labourers who are stranded in East Siang due to nationwide lockdown should be provided with food, shelter and medicine. Adequate food items including LPG should be provided immediately ensuring that no person goes to bed without food. According to official source, till date eighty stranded labourers and students and daily wage-earners were provided ration, by the district administration.

Six labourers who were working in Siluk under Mebo subdivision and five persons earlier working in Suple village under neighboring Siang district were brought to the Pasighat “Relief Camp” on Saturday by admin officers and police. The labourers were desperate to reach their hometowns in adjoining Assam raising concerns that the Covid-19 outbreak could turn into a humanitarian crisis. The DC has asserted that officers of the district were doing their best to contain Coronavirus. “Bordering Ruksin has been sealed and restricted for all kinds of movement but the area is covering vast forest areas and porous in nature. The said check gate is under constant vigil of police and magistrates and chance of escape by any one is very less”, added the DC. She asked the media fraternity verify such issues and to include administration’s comments too while filing any report on escape or trespassing.

Meanwhile, issuing an order vide Order No. J-4311(Part-II)/2013, Dtd. 04/04/2020, the DC has directed all the sectors/villages under Pasighat Sadar to dismantle all the temporary erected gates and allow movement of essential services with immediate effect ensuring free movement of ambulance, milk van, fire tender, essential ration/grocery, delivery services, PMC related works and essential pass holders etc.

NAMSING

Reportedly, in order to ensure complete lockdown of waterway till 14th of April, 2020, Namsing Circle Officer Khoda Lasa carried out an extensive drive over Taro-Tamak river way upto Assam border and seized 14 (fourteen) Boats, both canoe and motor operated. The forest authority had also been instructed to set up camp an Siang-Taro Tamak junction area to prevent any boat movement towards Namsing from Dhola, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh via waterway. The road way from Ngopok to Taro Tamak Ghat is under complete lockdown. CO Lasa also informed that the drive shall go on upto 14th April.