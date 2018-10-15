Administration to regulate unregulated parking system and mad persons in Pasighat town

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Planning in accordance with the Smart city vision and to regulate the improper and unregulated parking systems in the Pasighat township, the District Administration in a recent meeting has shown determination to solve the traffic issues shortly.

In a meeting held at Dy. Commissioner’s conference hall recently under the Chairmanship of Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Pasighat, a decision was passed to address the traffic related problem in the township. The unregulated parking system in the town, especially in the market areas where vehicles are parked in both side of the road causes innumerable traffic problem leaving many in trouble. “I have already directed the concern officials of traffic and department of municipality to act suitably so as to regulate the traffic chaos”, said Tamiyo Tatak, DC Pasighat this evening. As per Tatak, the movement of vehicles inside the market will also be regulated properly by shifting the parking lot of the market to vicinity of the town.

Meanwhile, administration has also taken a serious note of the presence of many mad persons in the Pasighat township which is causing hurdles in traffic movements besides odd looks to the town. On the failure of removal attempts by market association leaders in the past, district administration has now decided to deport them all back to Assam from where they came in the town.

Even many a public have questioned and showed confusion as to how these mad persons have managed to come to Pasighat from Assam. Without getting in the buses and other vehicles coming to Pasighat from Assam, it is impossible for them to reach Pasighat. Hence, district administration has also assured to take action against those drivers or vehicle owners who brings these mad persons here.