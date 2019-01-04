Aerial Survey Done Over Siang River to Find Out Vital Locations

NET Bureau

In an effort to obtain ground details and to find out the exact vital location from where a proper flood control could be constructed to check flash flood toward Lower Mebo areas under Mebo Sub-Division, 39th Mebo MLA cum Advisor to Chief Minister, Lombo Tayeng along with Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Tamiyo Tatak with other officials inspected an entire portion of left bank side of Siang river toward Mebo up to Taratamak and Siang river confluence made an aerial survey on Thursday by Helicopter.

While surveying the vital locations of Siang River from where the major volume of water of Siang River tilts/enters toward left bank side which causes massive erosion in the Lower Mebo villages during flood season, Tayeng said that, today’s aerial survey is in accordance with the desire by Chief Minister, Pema Khandu reports of which will be submitted to the government for funding the flood control works.

Legislator Tayeng and Dy. Commissioner, Tatak said that, the Lower Mebo villages like Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Gadum, Mer including Sigar, Raling and Motum under Upper Mebo have suffered huge losses during last summer flood by sudden release of large volume of water in Siang river by Chinese across the upper ridges of border at Tibet. The Siang river causes extensive damages in the Lower Mebo and effort will be made to control the Siang river flow toward Mebo by constructing flood control measures near Sigar village, added Tayeng.

Today’s aerial survey also covered Dibang/Sikang river from where Sikang’s major water volume joins Taratamak and causes extensive damages at Namsing, Mer and Gadum villages under Lower Mebo areas. Along with Tayeng, the team of officials included DC, Tamiyo Tatak, EE, WRD, Er. T. Jamoh, CO Namsing, K. Apum, Member State Board for Wildlife, M. Tayeng, SEEANG Secretary-General, Group Capt. (retired), Mohonto Pangging Pao and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Siang river flows into different channels/courses after crossing Komlighat near Pasighat town (District HQ of East Siang District) and major volume of the river water has tilted toward left bank side of Siang which caused extensive damages to the villages and lands toward left bank side.

The recent flash flood caused due to a sudden release of river water by China in Siang River (Brahmaputra in Assam and Tsangpo in Tibet) had washed away several houses of Several villages and other had damaged hundreds and thousands of agricultural lands thereby leading many farmers in distress.