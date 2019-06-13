Afforestation Drive in Tripura, Mizoram

NET Bureau

Mevar Kumar Jamatia, the Tripura Forest and Tribal Welfare Minister, during an interaction with the media in Agartala on Wednesday informed that Tripura and Mizoram governments have undertaken an ambitious plan for afforestation.

“The Tripura government has decided to plant at least 10 lakh trees across the state this year,” Jamatia said.

The state minister further informed that the 70th anniversary of the ‘Banomotsav‘ (annual afforestation celebrations) would be held at Sachirambari (in southern Tripura) on July 2.

From July 2, plantation of at least ten lakh trees of numerous varieties and species would start simultaneously across the state.

“The state government will provide Rs 200 per month to those families residing along important roads for maintaining and protection of the roadside plantations to make Tripura a beautiful green state and attract tourists,” Jamatia added.

The Mizoram government has also undertaken a massive afforestation programme and it observed Tuesday as “Green Mizoram Day”.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga while addressing an event on the occasion said that the state would be made a model among the eight Northeastern states with the planting of lakhs of trees in the coming days.

“Around 39 lakh trees have been planted in the state since 1999,” informed Mizoram’s Mizoram Principal Chief Conservator of Forests CH Muralidhar Rao.

It may be mentioned here in Tripura, CPI (M)’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) like the previous years has been distributing saplings of diverse species among people for planting.

Notably, the week-long free distribution of saplings programme of DYFI has become a popular annual event and people are cheerfully participating in the environment-friendly scheme.

Source: Pratidin Time