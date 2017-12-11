Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Afghanistan to Play Their First Ever Test in India

Afghanistan to Play Their First Ever Test in India
December 11
17:16 2017
India will host Afghanistan for their first ever Test in 2019-2020, the BCCI announced on Monday. Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland this June.

“Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test,” said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the Special General Meeting in Delhi.

Afghanistan and Ireland were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport’s 11th and 12h Test-playing nations.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions. The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction earlier this year.

-PTI

