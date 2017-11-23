AFPCSL to Disburse Rs 100 Cr Loans to Farmers in Assam

The newly-formed Assam Farmer Producer Co-Operative Society on Wednesday said it will disburse loans to the tune of Rs 100 crore among the farming community across the state over the next financial year.

“We have set our target to distribute Rs 100 crore loans to the farmers. We know that farmers face many difficulties while sowing due to lack of financial support. Our effort will be to provide micro credit to them,” Assam Farmer Producer Co-Operative Society Ltd (AFPCSL) Chairman Kumar Gaurav told PTI.

The cooperative society plans to give loans in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 5,00,000 to farmers at an interest rate of 10-13.5 per cent, he added. “We have raised the amount from Nabard, banks and NBFCs. Moreover, we have a provision of taking farmers as members by with a minimal fees of Rs 500. The member farmers are our shareholders also,” Gaurav added.

With an aim to provide complete solution to farmers, AFPCSL has tied up with two agri marketing companies to procure the crop directly from the farmers so that they are not deprived of the proper rates. Gaurav added that the society has joined hands with US- based technology firm Webonise for an app for farmers.

“We are going to introduce the app in local language. This will have all solutions to farmers’ problems. It will also provide guidance on various issues of farming,” he said.

AFPCSL was registered last month with an aim to empower the farming community of the state by providing solutions to their basic needs. Gaurav said the society will supply better quality saplings, seedlings, seeds, pesticides and fertilisers to farmers.

“We will also offer healthcare and insurance facilities to the farmers for their overall well-being,” he added.

-PTI