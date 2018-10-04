AFSPA Extended in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

The Centre on Wednesday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act to three districts in Arunachal Pradesh, declaring them as ‘disturbed area’. The three districts declared disturbed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are Tirap, Changlang and Longding. The ministry notified that the Centre made this declaration in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958).

Adding further, the notification read, “Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up March 31, 2019 w.e.f. October 1, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier.”

The eight police stations are Balemu and Bhalukpong stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare district, Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

It may be mentioned here that on August 30, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi extended the AFSPA in the state for the next six months. The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces in ‘disturbed areas’. According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared ‘disturbed’, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

SOURCE- Financial Express