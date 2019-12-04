Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 04 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX case

After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX case
December 04
11:15 2019
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Granting bail to former finance minister, the top court said P Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. The court ordered that he should not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

Chidambaram
