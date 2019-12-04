After 105 days in custody, SC grants bail to Chidambaram in INX case

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Granting bail to former finance minister, the top court said P Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. The court ordered that he should not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Granting bail to former finance minister, the top court said P Chidambaram should not tamper with the evidence and not influence the witnesses. The court ordered that he should not give press interviews or make public statements in connection with this case.

Source: Deccan Chronicle