Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 14 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

After Adverse Reaction From India, US President Donald Trump Withdraws Offer To Mediate On Kashmir

After Adverse Reaction From India, US President Donald Trump Withdraws Offer To Mediate On Kashmir
August 14
17:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau
India’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said that the US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his offer to mediate after a terse reaction from India to the suggestion, Tribune has reported.

“President Trump has made it very clear that his offer to mediate on Jammu and Kashmir is dependent on both India and Pakistan accepting it. Since India has not accepted the offer of mediation, he has made it clear that this is not on the table anymore,” Shringla said.

The decision has been in-line with decades-old American policy to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue bilaterally. India had strongly rejected the offer made by Trump during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US.

Trump had went on to suggest that Indian PM Narendra Modi had asked for his mediation to solve the issue. This had led to an almost immediate response from the Indian foreign office which had clarified India’s stand of the matter being discussed only bilaterally with Pakistan.

Source: Swarajya

Tags
Article 370Donald TrumpJammu and Kashmirnarendra modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.