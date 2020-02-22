Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

After Amazon, Flipkart challenges CCI probe

After Amazon, Flipkart challenges CCI probe
February 22
13:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Walmart-owned Flipkart has filed a legal challenge against an antitrust investigation ordered against the company, a court filing seen by Reuters showed, following a similar petition by its rival Amazon India.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in January ordered a probe into alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices by the two e-commerce giants. But a state court put the investigation on hold last week following a challenge by Amazon.

Flipkart’s legal filing was aimed at signalling the company is aggrieved by the CCI’s probe order, a person familiar with the matter said.
The filing comes days ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, and amid US concerns about India’s tightening of foreign investment rules for the e-commerce sector.

In its February 18 court filing in Bengaluru, which is not public, Flipkart argues the CCI ordered its probe without initial evidence that the company’s practices were harming competition. Flipkart said the CCI order was “perverse (and) passed without any application of mind”.
“Such an order exposes responsible corporate entities … to the rigours of an intrusive investigation prejudicially affecting not only its credibility and reputation, but also its commercial prospects,” said Flipkart, urging the court to quash the probe.

A spokesman for Flipkart did not comment on the contents of the filing, saying it was a “procedural matter”. The case is likely to be heard next week. The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: Times Of India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.