After exercising her franchise rights in OMPC Poll 2019, Kuki’s oldest woman in Manipur passed away at 108

NET Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi

Exercising her franchise rights for the last time at the age of 109 running in the recently concluded II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency Election to the House of the People, 2019, the village chief of Misao Lhahvom in Manipur, breathing her last on April 16 at around 10:20 pm.

Letlhing Misao, wife of Late Henkholal Misao, chief of Misao Lhahvom village casted her last vote at 59/69 Polling Station in Misao Lhahvom village under Saikot assembly constituency in Churachandpur District on April 11 when the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency went to poll.

She will be one of the oldest people exercising their franchise rights in the 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Manipur in particular and India as a whole.

Christened “The Golden Woman” for her cherishing and blessed long life, Letlhing Misao born on 15th March 1911 at Khaochangbung village in Laijang, now Tamenglong District in Manipur celebrated her 108th birthday on 15th March, 2019.

She got married with Henkholal Misao, chief of Misao Lhahvom village in 1944. The couple had as many as four sons and five daughters. After spending 16 beautiful years together, her husband left her with all responsibilities in the year 1960.

After the death of her beloved husband, Letlhing Misao was also given the responsibility of chieftainship of Misao Lhahvom village. Since then, she was called “Haosapi” which means “The Village Chief” and died as Misao Lhahvom village chief at a cherishing age of 109 running.

She was survived by three sons, five daughters and almost 80 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“She was a healthy and strong woman who loved her children and grandchildren so dearly. She also loved her village and the inhabitants and a true devotee of hygienic living. She regularly prays for her children, grandchildren, villages, churches and even sponsors missionary till her death”, said Lalboi Misao, Jt. Secy. of Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, who is also one of the nephews of the deceased woman.

The funeral ceremony was solemnly but honorably organized on April 17 at Misao Lhahvom village cemetery where she was put to rest according to the Christianity belief by Rev. D. Lunkhoneh, Pastor LLPA.

A mammoth memorial stone of the late couple, Late Henkholal Misao and Letlhing Misao was also erected by her children and grandchildren embossed with their life history including the names of their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and names of people who took their names.

The Kuki communities across the globe mourn the death of their Golden Woman while social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook has been floated with condolence message till today.