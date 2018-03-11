Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 11 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

After Rout, Nagaland Congress Chief Offers to Quit

After Rout, Nagaland Congress Chief Offers to Quit
March 11
11:17 2018
After the party failed to secure a single seat in the just concluded Assembly Elections, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie on Saturday offered to resign on moral grounds, party sources said.

Therie offered to quit during the NPCC executive meeting held to discuss the February 27 Assembly election, party sources said on condition of anonymity.

However, the sources said, since Therie was directly appointed by the AICC, his resignation cannot be channelized through the NPCC and he has to submit his resignation letter to the AICC.

The Congress had contested in 18 seats out of the total 60, but did not win any one of it. The Congress had released a list of 23 candidates on February 6.

But five of them later took back their nomination citing fund shortage, the sources said. The party had been in the opposition in Nagaland since 2003 when it failed to form the government despite being the single largest party.

-PTI

K TherieNagaland Congress Chief
