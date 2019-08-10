After Trains, Pakistan Suspends ‘Dosti’ Bus Service Between Lahore, Delhi

NET Bureau

Pakistan has suspended the Delhi-Lahore-Delhi ‘Dosti’ (friendship) bus service, after suspending two cross-border trains, in the wake of India’s decision revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories, a senior Pakistani minister has said.

The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack in India. It was restarted in July 2003.

The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said.

“In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended,” Mr Saeed tweeted on Friday.