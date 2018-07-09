Agar Tree Plantation Launched at Jiribam, Manipur

Forest and Environment Minister Th. Shyamkumar launched the agar tree plantation programme at the Lamtai Khunou, Jiribam in Manipur district on Saturday. The programme was organised by the State Forest Department. Around 3,200 numbers of agar seedlings were planted across 2 hectares of land.
