Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 09 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Agar Tree Plantation Launched at Jiribam, Manipur

Agar Tree Plantation Launched at Jiribam, Manipur
July 09
12:53 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Forest and Environment Minister Th. Shyamkumar launched the agar tree plantation programme at the Lamtai Khunou, Jiribam in Manipur district on Saturday. The programme was organised by the State Forest Department. Around 3,200 numbers of agar seedlings were planted across 2 hectares of land.

Tags
Th. Shyamkumartree plantation
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.