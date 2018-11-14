Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 14 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Agnes Kharshiing Still Critical

Agnes Kharshiing Still Critical
November 14
11:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Five days after CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing was brutally attacked in East Jaintia Hills, she has now regained consciousness but her condition remains serious as she continues to be on ventilator, in the Intensive Care Unit in NEIGRIHMS.

A statement issued by NEIRIHMS PRO said that as on Tuesday, at 2 pm, she has regained consciousness, kidney function has improved, lung function is showing signs of recovery, her vitals are stable, but her condition remains serious, and she continues to be on ventilator, in the Intensive Care Unit.

The statement added that her accomplice Amita Sangma had multiple lacerations over head, multiple injuries over both hands (more over right hand) at the time of admission.

She is being managed in surgical ICU and is doing well. She is conscious, talking, eating and stable.

It may be mentioned that Agnes Kharshiing was brought to NEIGRIHMS Casualty in an unconscious state, at around 6 pm on October 8 , with multiple injuries all over her body.

The pulse was feeble, the BP was not recordable and she had difficulty in breathing. She was intubated, and multiple fluids, blood transfusions were given and her vitals were stabilized, in the Casualty of the Institute.

Emergency CT scan of Head, Thorax and abdomen was done. It showed Bilateral Hemothorax, SDH (blood clot in brain) over left temporoparietal region, fracture of right side ribs (8, 9, 10), and fracture D12.

SOURCE: The Shillong Times

(Image Credit:

Tags
Agnes KharshiingAttack on Agnes KharshiingMurder Attempt on Agnes KharshiingNEIGRIHMSNEIGRIHMS Shillong
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.