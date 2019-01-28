AGP-AIUDF Jointly Protest Against Citizenship Bill

NET Bureau

In a surprising move, the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have joined hands to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 during the budget session of the assembly.



The budget session started from Monday and saw the opposition parties displaying placards and shouting slogans inside the assembly hall and did not let the governor Jagdish Mukhi to complete his speech. The house was then adjourned by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

On Sunday, a meeting was held at the assembly office of the AGP where both the parties decided to move ahead with this decision. “The illegal migrants’ problem should be solved and those who have come after 25 March 1971, Hindu or Muslims, will not be allowed to be naturalised in Assam. AIUDF and AGP have agreed on this as we are on the same plane,” said an AIUDF MLA.

Source: GPlus