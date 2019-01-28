Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

AGP-AIUDF Jointly Protest Against Citizenship Bill

AGP-AIUDF Jointly Protest Against Citizenship Bill
January 28
16:07 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

 In a surprising move, the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad) and AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) have joined hands to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 during the budget session of the assembly. 

The budget session started from Monday and saw the opposition parties displaying placards and shouting slogans inside the assembly hall and did not let the governor Jagdish Mukhi to complete his speech. The house was then adjourned by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

On Sunday, a meeting was held at the assembly office of the AGP where both the parties decided to move ahead with this decision. “The illegal migrants’ problem should be solved and those who have come after 25 March 1971, Hindu or Muslims, will not be allowed to be naturalised in Assam. AIUDF and AGP have agreed on this as we are on the same plane,” said an AIUDF MLA.

 

Source: GPlus

 

Tags
AGPAIUDFCitizenship Bill
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.