AGP to meet Amit Shah on CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill)

NET Bureau

The AGP has decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in its new form.

The move has come following reports that the BJP-led Government at the Centre will pass the CAB in its new form in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

AGP president Atul Bora who is also a Cabinet Minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal government, told sources that his party had opposed the CAB when the Centre passed the Bill in Lok Sabha ahead of Lok Sabha elections early part of this year. The Bill, however, could not be passed in Rajya Sabha.

“When we met Amit Shah last time, he told us that the CAB was for the entire country. We fought the last Lok Sabha elections together with the BJP. The BJP assured that it will bring the CAB in consultation with us. Now it is time to tell Amit Shah about the AGP’s stand on the Bill,” Bora said.

Bora said the AGP is now focused on effective implementation of the Clause 6 of Assam Accord. He said the party has already discussed the issue with Shah.

He alleged that the previous Congress regimes did not implement the Clause 6. “The indigenous people are now facing a threat to their unique identity and culture due to the non-implementation of such a vital Clause,” Bora said.

The AGP president hoped that the High-Powered Committee will submit its report on Clause 6 at the earliest. He urged the Centre to take sincere steps for implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Source: The Sentinel