Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 20 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

AGP to meet Amit Shah on CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill)

AGP to meet Amit Shah on CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill)
November 20
15:16 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The AGP has decided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss about the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in its new form.

The move has come following reports that the BJP-led Government at the Centre will pass the CAB in its new form in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

AGP president Atul Bora who is also a Cabinet Minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal government, told sources that his party had opposed the CAB when the Centre passed the Bill in Lok Sabha ahead of Lok Sabha elections early part of this year. The Bill, however, could not be passed in Rajya Sabha.

“When we met Amit Shah last time, he told us that the CAB was for the entire country. We fought the last Lok Sabha elections together with the BJP. The BJP assured that it will bring the CAB in consultation with us. Now it is time to tell Amit Shah about the AGP’s stand on the Bill,” Bora said.

Bora said the AGP is now focused on effective implementation of the Clause 6 of Assam Accord. He said the party has already discussed the issue with Shah.

He alleged that the previous Congress regimes did not implement the Clause 6. “The indigenous people are now facing a threat to their unique identity and culture due to the non-implementation of such a vital Clause,” Bora said.

The AGP president hoped that the High-Powered Committee will submit its report on Clause 6 at the earliest. He urged the Centre to take sincere steps for implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

Source: The Sentinel

Tags
AGPAmit ShahBJP led GovernmentCitizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.