AGP Urges Rajnath Singh to Declare Assam Flood as National Calamity

AGP Urges Rajnath Singh to Declare Assam Flood as National Calamity
August 30
13:32 2017
The Asom Gana Parishnad (AGP), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to declare floods in the state as a national calamity for an efficient treatment.

In a letter to the Home Minister, the AGP asserted that the recent floods have caused massive loss to the people of the state.

“The recent floods have affected 30 districts of the state. Many people have been rendered homeless. 3,828 lakh hectares of crop area have been damaged. We demand that floods in Assam should be declared as a national problem,” the letter read.

The letter further drew the Home Minister’s notice towards the security of the state and the implementation of the Assam accord. The document also urged the ministry to take steps for early detection and deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam.

“We call upon you to take necessary steps for early detection and deportation of illegal foreigners from Assam. And therefore we urge upon you for taking urgent steps with the concerned foreign government for accepting their citizens,” the letter read.

“We also oppose the proposed legislation by the Central government for the amendment of citizenship act 1995 with a view of giving citizenship to the Hindu Bangladeshis,” it added.

