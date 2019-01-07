AGP Withdraws Alliance With BJP Over Citizenship Bill

NET Bureau

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), one of the two allies in BJP-led alliance government in Assam walked out of the partnership on Monday after a last-ditch attempt to convince Union home minister Rajnath Singh to withdraw the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

AGP president and agriculture minister Atul Bora said, “We tried our best to oppose the bill. We had support from Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena and today when Assam is burning in protest against the bill, BJP has completely ignored the sentiments of the people of Assam. So there is no question of continuing in the alliance with BJP.”

Bora and AGP leaders held a meeting with Singh this morning. “We told the home minister in clear terms that this bill violates the Assam Accord and people of Assam do not want it. The home minister replied that the bill in all likelihood will be placed in the Lok Sabha tomorrow,” Bora said.

AGP has three ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal government and all of them are expected to resign.

The BJP-led government in Assam will, however, survive without AGP. In the house of 126, BJP has 61 members and is short of a simple majority by just two members. Its support will continue from the other ally, Bodo People’s Front (BPF), which has 12 members. AGP with 14 members will now the join the opposition consisting of Congress, which has 25 members and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), whose strength is 13.

Source: The Times of India