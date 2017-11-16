Agri Technology Can Boost Revenue in Northeast: Meghalaya Governor

Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Wednesday said that new and advanced agro-based technologies should reach farmers in the far-flung areas of the North East and generate more revenue for the region.

North East has immense potential in the agricultural sector and people here thrive on agrarian economy to a large extent, he said.

“Agro-based activities could generate more revenue for the region. Technologies that aid farmers should reach far-flung areas and contribute to the overall development of the nation,” Prasad said at a conference organised by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM) in collaboration with Ministry of Food & Processing Industries (MoFPI) at ICAR campus in Umium.

The governor also said that Meghalaya has untapped natural resources, which if explored, could create job opportunities. “There is enough potential for setting up starch-based processing units in the state. Tea gardens have also come up in large numbers over the years. The state has made a major breakthrough in tea cultivation,” he said.

Lauding the organisers for giving a platform to start-ups and SMEs through this conference, Prasad said budding entrepreneurs can use this opportunity to identify their market and connect with service providers and suppliers. The joint secretary of the agriculture department, B Mawlong, said that the total cultivated area in the state has increased by about 42 per cent in the past 25 years.

Mawlong also said that an autonomous board has been set up to promote plantation crops such as coffee and rubber. “The state has 253 small tea growers at present and the board would further encourage growth in this sector,” he added.

-PTI