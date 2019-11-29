Agricultural Awareness Programme held at Tawang

NET Bureau

Indian Council of Agriculture Research- National Bureau of Plant Genetic resource (ICAR-NBPGR) in collaboration with Department of Agriculture, Tawang and Krishi Vigyan Kendra(KVK) Tawang on Friday organized “Plant Genetic Resources awareness programme cum diversity fair” at Zomkhang hall Tawang.

Dr.Sushil Pandey, Principal Scientist, NBGPR Seed Technology New Delhi in his address to the farmers spoke about Organic farming, Preservation of Traditional crops and its seeds, food security , farmers registration, Gene Bank, and doubling of farmers income. He further said that our purpose of visit is not only to give you awareness, but also to know from you about your traditional way of agricultural activities.

During interaction session farmers asked questions relating to their crop production and how to increase its quantity and quality. Dr.Narendra Pawar and Dr.Arun Sharma both Scientists from NBPGR, New Delhi attended the queries. Later the farmers were presented with agriculture toolkits.

Earlier the officers from KVK and Deptt.of Agriculture Tawang felicitated the guests.