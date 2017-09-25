Ahead of Panchayat Polls, Liquor Worth Rs. 20 Lakh Disposed off in in Manipur

Ahead of local panchayat election, which is to be held on October 7 in Manipur’s Imphal, the excise department on Monday disposed off more than Rs. 20 lakh worth of liquor including country liquor.

Speaking to media persons, DDO Imphal circle, I. Jatishwor said, “Rs. 3.66 crore was collected by the revenue department from three circles of excise department namely Bishnupur, Thoubal and Imphal from April to August.”

The seized liquors were disposed off at the respective circles, he added. 1074 cases have been taken up in connection with alcohol for both Indian made foreign liquor and indigenously distilled country liquor.

He said more than 4000 litres including more than 1000 litres of distilled indigenous country liquor have been disposed off. He further said for the safety and security measure for the coming panchayat election, 20 special enforcement teams have been formed.

Each team is led by two police inspectors and drives have been conducted at various places where panchayat elections are to be held, he added. Jatishwor appealed to the police department to co-operate and asked people to support during the drives.

