Ahead of PM’s Visit Blast Rocks Assam, One Dead

May 25
15:31 2017
One person was killed in a blast at an oil pipeline at Dikom in Dibrugarh district of Assam. A body, which was torn into pieces, was found near the place of blast. The deceased was identified as Ajay Gogoi alias Palash Asom.

Teams from Assam police and armed forces reached the spot immediately and began the investigation. Repair work on the pipeline is underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Dhola-Sadiya bridge on Brahmaputra, the longest bridge in India, on Friday. The bridge is located at a distance of 80 km from the blast spot.

The PM will also address a public meeting in Guwahati to celebrate the completion of three years of the NDA government and one year of Assam government. He will further lay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Changsari.

