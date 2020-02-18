Ahmedabad: 45 families in slum served eviction notice ahead of Donald Trump’s visit

NET Bureau

45 families living in a slum near the Sardara Vallabhai Stadium have been served eviction notices by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, reported The Indian Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting United States President Donald Trump at an event at the stadium in late Feburary.

However, the civic body has denied it, while the residents of the slum have been asked to evict.

US President will be visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. Modi and Trump will be holding a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

The civic body is also constructing a wall along the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge, allegedly to cover a slum in the city.

According to a report in The Indian Express, 35 year old construction worker, Meda, who claimed to have been living in the slum for 22 years said, “The AMC officials who came to serve the notices asked us to vacate as soon as possible. They told us that the head of the United States is visiting Motera stadium and they wanted us to move out.”

She also alleged that the authorities told them not to go to work on Monday as they had to be present to be served the notices. “All of us are construction workers, registered with Majur Adhikar Manch and on an average we earn ₹300 daily,” Meda said.

Around 65 families live nearly 1.5 km from the stadium. Of these 45 families, consisting of about 200 people, were served the notices by the civic body’s Estate and Town Development Department. The notice says that the “encroached” land belonged to the civic body and was part of a town planning scheme. It asked the slumdwellers to evict in seven days. Though the notice was issued on Monday, it was dated February 11, according to which the deadline is Tuesday, reported Indian Express

“Go wherever you want to, is what the officials said when we asked them about our fate. Every family has at least four members or more. Where will we all shift in such a short duration?,” said 24-year-old Pankaj Damor, who drives vehicles for the civic body on a contractual basis, said. He hails from Dahod district in Gujarat.

Mukesh Bambaniya, who also hails from Dahod said, “We came to Ahmedabad looking for a better life. Now that we have been asked to leave, what will happen to our children?” The 34-year-old has four children, two of whom study in a nearby school.

“These slum-dwellers had encroached upon a land under one of the town planning schemes and hence were served notices. There are some elements who are trying to take advantage of the event,” said Assistant TDO (Motera) at the Usmanpura office of AMC, Kishore Varna, signed the notices.

Source: National Herald