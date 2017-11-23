AIBA Launches ‘GlovesUp’ Legacy Programme in Guwahati

The International Boxing Federation (AIBA) on Wednesday launched its famed legacy programme ‘GlovesUp’ in Guwahati with the goal of producing a new generation of world-class boxers in future.

The highly successful programme is designed to create a boxing environment in the country that begins at the grassroots level and impacts boxing at all levels. A joint collaboration between the AIBA, the Boxing Federation of India and the Government of Assam, GlovesUp India started with a three-day camp at the Sports Authority of India Regional Center.

The project another initiative to promote the sport of boxing in the North East and strengthen the foundation further in the region which has produced champion pugilists like MC Mary Kom, L Sarita Devi and Shiva Thapa among others. The Government of Assam has wholeheartedly supported the project as it fits in with the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s vision of transforming the state into the country’s sports capital.

“Assam has been a nursery for boxing in the country for some time. Chief Minister Sonowal wants to take it to the next level now and churn out boxing champions for the country,” Ajay Singh, President of BFI, said in a release. “The fact that we are hosting a World Championship in Guwahati shows how deeply involved he is,” he added.

As a pilot project, 25 top local coaches have been selected for international standard coaching exposure and experience. They are currently attending a three-day camp under South African coach Andile Mofu and they will be taught advanced coaching methods.

Their progress will be monitored closely and other initiatives will be introduced on a time to time basis so that they become fully trained, international-standard coaches.

