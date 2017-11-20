AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships Gets Underway in Guwahati

The AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships got off to a colourful start in Guwahati on Sunday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as no India featured in the opening day’s bouts.

While Sonowal was the chief guest, singer Shaan performed the tournament’s official anthem at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor stadium.

The first day of the Championships witnessed some upset results with fancied Waikai Shylah of New Zealand and England’s Chloe Watson crashing out of in the first round.

Shylah, who trains in Australia but represents New Zealand, started off well against her Australian opponent Heibloem Indianna before losina by a close 2-3 margin in the 51kg light flyweight category.

Same script followed in another light flyweight division bout as Chloe fought hard before being stunned by identical 2-3 margin by Thailand’s Nampai Kittiya.

In another light flyweight bout, Ukraine’s Lisinska Anastasiia looked impressive against Germany’s Hoffman Charlotte to register a comfortable 4-1 win.

Results: Preliminaries: 51kg (light flyweight): Kim Chaewon (KOR) bt Thing Sanu Maya (NEP) 5-0 on pts; Abdraimova Zhansaya (KA) bt Wonyou Johanna (FRA) 3-2 on pts; Heibloem Indianna (AUS) bt Waikai Shylah (NZL) 5-0 on pts; Lisinska Anastasiia (UKR) bt Hoffman Charlotte (GER) 4-1 on pts; Nampai Kittiya (THA) bt Watson Chloe (ENG) 3-2 on pts; Kumarage Watthe Imesha Sewwandi Fe (SL) bt Saracoglu Beyza (TUR) 5-0 on pts; Delgerkhangai Khongorzul (MGL) bt Stoeva Goryana (BUL) 5-0 on pts; Olchanova Ekaterina (RUS) bt Blaney Shauna (IRL) 5-0 on pts; Gaforova Madina (TJK) bt WANG Yan (CHN) 4-1 on pts.

-PTI