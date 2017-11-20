Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 20 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships Gets Underway in Guwahati

AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships Gets Underway in Guwahati
November 20
11:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The AIBA Women’s Youth Boxing Championships got off to a colourful start in Guwahati on Sunday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal as no India featured in the opening day’s bouts.

While Sonowal was the chief guest, singer Shaan performed the tournament’s official anthem at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor stadium.

The first day of the Championships witnessed some upset results with fancied Waikai Shylah of New Zealand and England’s Chloe Watson crashing out of in the first round.

Shylah, who trains in Australia but represents New Zealand, started off well against her Australian opponent Heibloem Indianna before losina by a close 2-3 margin in the 51kg light flyweight category.

Same script followed in another light flyweight division bout as Chloe fought hard before being stunned by identical 2-3 margin by Thailand’s Nampai Kittiya.

In another light flyweight bout, Ukraine’s Lisinska Anastasiia looked impressive against Germany’s Hoffman Charlotte to register a comfortable 4-1 win.

Results: Preliminaries: 51kg (light flyweight): Kim Chaewon (KOR) bt Thing Sanu Maya (NEP) 5-0 on pts; Abdraimova Zhansaya (KA) bt Wonyou Johanna (FRA) 3-2 on pts; Heibloem Indianna (AUS) bt Waikai Shylah (NZL) 5-0 on pts; Lisinska Anastasiia (UKR) bt Hoffman Charlotte (GER) 4-1 on pts; Nampai Kittiya (THA) bt Watson Chloe (ENG) 3-2 on pts; Kumarage Watthe Imesha Sewwandi Fe (SL) bt Saracoglu Beyza (TUR) 5-0 on pts; Delgerkhangai Khongorzul (MGL) bt Stoeva Goryana (BUL) 5-0 on pts; Olchanova Ekaterina (RUS) bt Blaney Shauna (IRL) 5-0 on pts; Gaforova Madina (TJK) bt WANG Yan (CHN) 4-1 on pts.

-PTI

Tags
AIBAWomen’s Youth Boxing Championships
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.