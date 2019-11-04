Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

AICC team to visit Tripura tomorrow

AICC team to visit Tripura tomorrow
November 04
13:29 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A five-member AICC team led by former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh will arrive here on November 5 to explore ways to strengthen the party in Tripura, party sources said.

During the visit, the AICC leaders will discuss organisational matters with senior PCC leaders, including ways to boost the party’s organisation at the grassroots in order to take on the ruling BJP in the State.

The other members of the AICC team are former Minister Jitendra Singh, MP Manickam Tagore, Mohammad Ali Khan and AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The visit has assumed significance in view of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections slated next year.

The Congress is under pressure in Tripura due to the saffron surge in the State.

Sources said, the AICC leaders are likely to take the views of the PCC leaders on the National Registrar of Citizen (NRC), which could turn out to be a key issue in the upcoming tribal council polls.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.