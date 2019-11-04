AICC team to visit Tripura tomorrow

NET Bureau

A five-member AICC team led by former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh will arrive here on November 5 to explore ways to strengthen the party in Tripura, party sources said.

During the visit, the AICC leaders will discuss organisational matters with senior PCC leaders, including ways to boost the party’s organisation at the grassroots in order to take on the ruling BJP in the State.

The other members of the AICC team are former Minister Jitendra Singh, MP Manickam Tagore, Mohammad Ali Khan and AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The visit has assumed significance in view of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections slated next year.

The Congress is under pressure in Tripura due to the saffron surge in the State.

Sources said, the AICC leaders are likely to take the views of the PCC leaders on the National Registrar of Citizen (NRC), which could turn out to be a key issue in the upcoming tribal council polls.

Source: The Assam Tribune