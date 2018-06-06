Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

AIDWA Condemns Attack on Left Activist in Tripura

AIDWA Condemns Attack on Left Activist in Tripura
June 06
11:19 2018
Condemning the “attack” on a Left activist in Tripura by “BJP goons”, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) today demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The women organisation alleged that a large number of “BJP goons”, including women, entered the house of Nilanjana Roy, the state president of the SFI, near Agartala last evening and physically assaulted her, using abusive language all the while.

It further alleged that Roy’s younger sister, her ailing mother and a young cousin, who was also an SFI activist, were also beaten up when they tried to shield her.

Roy sustained injuries on her leg and arms in the alleged attack, the AIDWA said.

It claimed that the attack was a part of the continuing violence against Left activists by the supporters of the BJP-RSS in Tripura.

“The AIDWA strongly condemns this dastardly attack and demands that the Tripura government should immediately arrest the perpetrators and see that this rule of the jungle with continuing violence against Left activists by the supporters of RSS-BJP is stopped immediately,” the organisation said in a statement.

Though Roy was taken to a hospital and released after treatment, she was unable to return home out of fear, the AIDWA claimed.

This may take a second or two.