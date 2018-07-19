Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 19 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

AIIMS to be Set Up in Tripura

AIIMS to be Set Up in Tripura
July 19
11:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda has agreed to set up a branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Tripura to improve healthcare facilities in the State.

At present, thousands of patients are flocking to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata for treatment as the State lacks advanced healthcare facilities.

State’s healthcare sector has been facing a serious shortage of doctors with 1,200 MBBS doctors needed to run government-run hospitals at present.

A Trauma Centre has been established at Agartala Govt Medical College few months ago but there is no neurosurgeon making it a meaningless effort. And, a Cath Lab meant for treating heart patients, is yet to be come up at State’s premier GBP (Gobind Ballav Pant) Hospital.

After getting the green signal from the Union Minister, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb accompanied by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan visited Bodhjungnagar area of Jirania subdivision to inspect a plot of over 200 acres of land on Wednesday for establishing the AIIMS centre.

Deb told the media after visiting the spot that the area appears suitable for AIIMS as the Centre wants 200 acres of land not far from Agartala airport.

- The Assam Tribune

Tags
AIIMSBiplab Kumar Deb
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.