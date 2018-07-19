AIIMS to be Set Up in Tripura

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda has agreed to set up a branch of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Tripura to improve healthcare facilities in the State.

At present, thousands of patients are flocking to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata for treatment as the State lacks advanced healthcare facilities.

State’s healthcare sector has been facing a serious shortage of doctors with 1,200 MBBS doctors needed to run government-run hospitals at present.

A Trauma Centre has been established at Agartala Govt Medical College few months ago but there is no neurosurgeon making it a meaningless effort. And, a Cath Lab meant for treating heart patients, is yet to be come up at State’s premier GBP (Gobind Ballav Pant) Hospital.

After getting the green signal from the Union Minister, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb accompanied by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan visited Bodhjungnagar area of Jirania subdivision to inspect a plot of over 200 acres of land on Wednesday for establishing the AIIMS centre.

Deb told the media after visiting the spot that the area appears suitable for AIIMS as the Centre wants 200 acres of land not far from Agartala airport.

- The Assam Tribune