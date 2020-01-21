Aim to defeat corruption, take Delhi forward: CM Kejriwal as BJP, Cong name candidates against him

NET Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the aim of his party is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, while that of other parties is to defeat him.

He took to Twitter and said (in Hindi) that the fight is between other parties and the work done by AAP. “On one hand – there are parties like BJP, JD (U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand – there are schools, hospitals, water, electricity, free travel to women and public of Delhi. My aim is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward. They all aim to – defeat me.”

Kejriwal missed the deadline for filing his nomination for the Delhi polls yesterday because of his massive roadshow and will now file it at Jamnagar house shortly today, as it is the last day of filing nominations.

The opposition party, BJP is fielding state Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Kejriwal. The party released the second list of candidates after midnight after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said that it is not going to contest the Delhi Assembly polls with BJP as alliance partner because of its stand on Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat.

The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

“I told the party that my wife will fight the election and the party agreed,” the former Delhi law minister said. Preeti Tomar filed her nomination papers for the polls on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from the New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Saturday. The last day for filing of nominations is today.

Earlier, on January 19, Kejriwal released Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Guarantee Card,’ insisting that it’s not the party manifesto.

AAP convener Kejriwal released the 10-point guarantee card that guarantees free power, 24-hour drinking tap water, clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller and world-class education for children.

The guarantee card promised free bus rides for students and deployment of “mohalla marshals” for women’s security as he released a “guarantee card” listing 10 promises that AAP will deliver on if it is elected to rule Delhi again.

Earlier, in December 2019, AAP had released its report card highlighting details of all major developmental works carried out in the last five years under the tenure of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In the 2015 polls, AAP secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats. For the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.

The Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes and the declaration of results will be done on February 11.

