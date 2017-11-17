Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 17 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Air Ambulance Service from Guwahati Begins

Air Ambulance Service from Guwahati Begins
November 17
10:58 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Transport, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary formally launched an air ambulance service at NEDFi (North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd) House, Dispur on Thursday.

Delhi-based Flaps Aviation Private Ltd will operate its air ambulance service from Guwahati with “Book Air Ambulance” as its brand. The air ambulance is equipped with all emergency medical equipment and has a medical team to take care of patients on-board.

Unveiling the service, Patowary hoped that the air ambulance service would usher in a new era of healthcare for the patients of Assam and Northeast.

“Since the air ambulance will be parked at Guwahati airport, it will lessen its cost by half. Earlier, an ambulance had to fly from Delhi to take a patient from Guwahati to the national capital. Besides, the services will also facilitate organ transplants during critical times,” he said.

Patowary stated that night parking facility would be available at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from next month and Spicejet Airways had agreed in principle to operate its early-morning and late-evening flights to and fro in the Delhi-Guwahati air route.

The minister further added that the government of Assam had requested the union ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation to connect the capitals of the ASEAN countries to Guwahati under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), which are at a flying distance of 2 hours from Guwahati.

“Work is in process to convert the LGBI Airport to an international standard one and the central government has already sanctioned an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for development of a new terminal at the LGBI Airport,” he said.

-IANS

Tags
air-ambulance serviceBook Air AmbulanceChandra Mohan Patowary
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.