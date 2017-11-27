Air Connectivity Soon in Tezu

Air connectivity to Tezu is likely to become possible by next year with the construct ion of airport which is currently under construction.

The development of the airport, at a cost of Rs 79.00 crore, was approved during the financial year 2009-10. The project is being implemented by the Airports Authority of India and was expected to begin operations by March 2012.

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu who was in Tezu to inaugurate a new monastery at the Tibetan refugee camp, inspected the ongoing construction of the airport.

Officials informed him that the work on the runway, boundary walls, parking lot and drainage system has been completed. The construction of a passenger terminal building is currently underway.

The officials said that the airport will be complete by September next year.