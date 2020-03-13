Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 13 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Air India flight with 44 Indians evacuaees from Iran to arrive in Jaislamer today

Air India flight with 44 Indians evacuaees from Iran to arrive in Jaislamer today
March 13
13:56 2020
Air India flight with 44 Indians evacuated from Iran will arrive today in Jaislamer, Rajasthan where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility. This flight is expected to land at Jaisalmer airport this afternoon. Additional Chief Secretary of State Health Department told that all passengers have tested negative.

The passengers will be transferred from the airport after their initial screening to the quarantine facility under escort of civil administration. As per the protocol, they will be kept in isolation at the Army Hospital for 14 days.

Another batch of stranded people will be evacuated from Iran on Sunday. They will also be quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer. The Army has also created quarantine facilities at Jodhpur and a number of other locations to assist the civil administration in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: News On Air

