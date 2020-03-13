Air India flight with 44 Indians evacuated from Tehran lands in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources have confirmed that Air India Flight carrying 44 stranded passengers from Iran, landed at Mumbai airport a short while ago.

All the 44 passengers would be taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar, for COVID-19 Testing and quarantine as a precautionary measure. More details are awaited.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims arrived today from Iran. In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar said, Government is continuing its efforts to bring back others. He lauded the efforts of Indian Embassy in Iran and the medical team. The Minister also appreciated the support of Iranian authorities and their airlines.

Source: News On Air